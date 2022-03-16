Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.42%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 493 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.42 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Wednesday said that four people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,317. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,120.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 567. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,698 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 398 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,472,291.

Statistics 16 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,698

Positive Cases: 493

Positivity %: 1.42%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 567 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 16, 2022

As many as 572,555 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,045 in Punjab, 218,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,878 in Islamabad, 35,447 in Balochistan, 43,190 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,648 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,540 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,306 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.