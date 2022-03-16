PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot

01:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot
Source: @MaryamNSharif (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, have announced to delay an anti-government long march to the federal capital due a conference of foreign ministers of Islamic countries scheduled for next week. 

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reversed the decision on Tuesday a day after he vowed to launch a long march to Islamabad on March 23, when Pakistan Day is marked. 

The 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers is set to be held on March 22-23 to discuss topics on Islamophobia, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine.

The OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world, according to its website.

Talking to media, Fazlur Rehman, who is also head of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said that the long march was being delayed in respect of foreign ministers of Muslim countries who be visiting Islamabad for the OIC summit. 

The opposition is holding the long march ahead of the parliamentary session for vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The date for the vote is yet to be announced by the National Assembly speaker. 

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to oust PM Khan. 

46 OIC foreign ministers confirm participation in ... 01:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that 46 representatives of Islamic nations ...

More From This Category
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions
12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
US Consul General Makaneole congratulates 214 ...
12:02 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
IHC annuls Islamabad Local Govt Ordinance 2021
11:49 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to launch satellite-based State of ...
11:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan terms Indian court ruling on hijab ‘a ...
10:00 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to ...
09:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr