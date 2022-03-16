PDM delays Islamabad long march due to OIC moot

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, have announced to delay an anti-government long march to the federal capital due a conference of foreign ministers of Islamic countries scheduled for next week.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reversed the decision on Tuesday a day after he vowed to launch a long march to Islamabad on March 23, when Pakistan Day is marked.

The 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers is set to be held on March 22-23 to discuss topics on Islamophobia, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine.

The OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world, according to its website.

Talking to media, Fazlur Rehman, who is also head of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said that the long march was being delayed in respect of foreign ministers of Muslim countries who be visiting Islamabad for the OIC summit.

The opposition is holding the long march ahead of the parliamentary session for vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The date for the vote is yet to be announced by the National Assembly speaker.

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to oust PM Khan.