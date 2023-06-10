Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities call for vigilance as Sindh, Balochistan brace for heavy rains

KARACHI - Cyclone Biparjoy has developed into a very severe cyclonic storm and it moves towards Pakistani coastal regions.

In a recent alert, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued alert for Karachi coastal area. Fishermen were told not to enter into the open sea from Monday until the new system reaches further.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also shared an update, saying a Severe Cyclonic Storm is reported to be heading towards Pakistan’s coastal areas. PPP leader said Cyclone Biparjoy tracked as slowly moving in north-northeast direction, and may turned toward Pakistan’s Makran Coast.

Sherry also warned of high tides along the coast, saying Sindh and Balochistan authorities are cautioned to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.

The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is actively monitoring the system.

The Sindh-Makran coast can expect rain, thunderstorms, heavy precipitation, and strong winds from the night of June 13 until the morning of June 14. Sea conditions near the cyclone center are currently very high/phenomenal, with maximum wave heights reaching 25-28 feet.