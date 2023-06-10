Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities call for vigilance as Sindh, Balochistan brace for heavy rains

KARACHI - Cyclone Biparjoy has developed into a very severe cyclonic storm and it moves towards Pakistani coastal regions.
In a recent alert, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued alert for Karachi coastal area. Fishermen were told not to enter into the open sea from Monday until the new system reaches further.
Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also shared an update, saying a Severe Cyclonic Storm is reported to be heading towards Pakistan’s coastal areas. PPP leader said Cyclone Biparjoy tracked as slowly moving in north-northeast direction, and may turned toward Pakistan’s Makran Coast.
Sherry also warned of high tides along the coast, saying Sindh and Balochistan authorities are cautioned to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.
The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is actively monitoring the system.
The Sindh-Makran coast can expect rain, thunderstorms, heavy precipitation, and strong winds from the night of June 13 until the morning of June 14. Sea conditions near the cyclone center are currently very high/phenomenal, with maximum wave heights reaching 25-28 feet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.