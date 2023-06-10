Expected salary increase of Sindh government employees in Budget 2023-24

KARACHI – The provincial authorities are considering multiple proposals to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees.

Media reports suggest the Sindh government is expected to increase the salaries of all government employees by up to 35 percent while a 15-20 increase is likely to be made in the pensions of former employees.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is set to present the Sindh budget for the next financial year 2023-24 on June 10.

On Friday, the federal government has approved a whooping increase in salaries of government employees in order to provide relief to them amid skyrocketing inflation.

The cabinet gave the go-ahead in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-23, which was tabled in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Finance Minister, in his budget speech, said that an increase of 35% in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while a 35% increase has been approved for officers of Grade 17 and above.

Salaries do increase with inflation, but increments mostly fail to match the pace of skyrocketing prices.