LIVE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses Post-budget Press Briefing

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Karachi PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Islamabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Peshawar PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Quetta PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Sialkot PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Attock PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Gujranwala PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Jehlum PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Multan PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Bahawalpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Gujrat PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Nawabshah PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Chakwal PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Hyderabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Nowshehra PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Sargodha PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Faisalabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605 Mirpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605

