Lahore Court delays Imran Khan's bail verdict on May 9 incident charges

LAHORE - The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore has deferred its ruling on the bail petitions pertaining to Imran Khan's cases, including those stemming from incidents at Jinnah House on May 9.
During the proceedings, both Imran Khan's legal team and government prosecutors presented comprehensive arguments.
Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), argued that PTI is being unjustly singled out for political reasons, highlighting the unusual concentration of cases against one individual. He pointed out that despite vocal allegations against state institutions, no action was taken at the time of the alleged incidents when the accused was in custody.
On the other hand, government counsel opposed PTI's bail applications, citing a report from the special branch indicating PTI's alleged incitement to attack military and civilian installations across Pakistan, a directive allegedly resulting in repercussions.
Following deliberation on the arguments presented by both parties, the court has reserved its decision on the matter.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
