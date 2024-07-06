Lahore Court delays Imran Khan's bail verdict on May 9 incident charges

LAHORE - The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore has deferred its ruling on the bail petitions pertaining to Imran Khan's cases, including those stemming from incidents at Jinnah House on May 9.

During the proceedings, both Imran Khan's legal team and government prosecutors presented comprehensive arguments.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), argued that PTI is being unjustly singled out for political reasons, highlighting the unusual concentration of cases against one individual. He pointed out that despite vocal allegations against state institutions, no action was taken at the time of the alleged incidents when the accused was in custody.

On the other hand, government counsel opposed PTI's bail applications, citing a report from the special branch indicating PTI's alleged incitement to attack military and civilian installations across Pakistan, a directive allegedly resulting in repercussions.

Following deliberation on the arguments presented by both parties, the court has reserved its decision on the matter.