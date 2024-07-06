Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, last day of the running business week, for fourth consecutive day.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs246,400.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,740 to reach Rs211,247 in local market.
The yellow metal also registered upward trend in the international market where per ounce price moved up by $24 to settle at $2,388.
A day earlier. per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to reach Rs244,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs944 to settle at Rs209,534 in local market.
Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on July 06
After an increase of Rs2,o00, the price of per tola gold in Pakistan stands at Rs246,400 on Saturday, July 6.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
