Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, last day of the running business week, for fourth consecutive day.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs246,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,740 to reach Rs211,247 in local market.

The yellow metal also registered upward trend in the international market where per ounce price moved up by $24 to settle at $2,388.

A day earlier. per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to reach Rs244,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs944 to settle at Rs209,534 in local market.

Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan on July 06

After an increase of Rs2,o00, the price of per tola gold in Pakistan stands at Rs246,400 on Saturday, July 6.