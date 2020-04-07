Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security

ISLAMABAD - Syed Fakthar Imam took oath as Minsiter for National food Security and Research today (Tuesday).

President Arif Alvi administered him oath at oath taking ceremony which held at President House.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.

According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.