Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security
Share

ISLAMABAD - Syed Fakthar Imam took oath as Minsiter for National food Security and Research today (Tuesday).

President Arif Alvi administered him oath at oath taking ceremony which held at President House.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.

According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa orders supply of medical equipment to ...
01:47 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders ...
01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for ...
11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani warns India of ...
10:56 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Lockdown extended in Islamabad till April 14
09:11 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan ...
07:18 PM | 6 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Outfitters is creating free of cost protective suits for healthcare workers
03:39 PM | 7 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr