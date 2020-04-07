Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security
Share
ISLAMABAD - Syed Fakthar Imam took oath as Minsiter for National food Security and Research today (Tuesday).
President Arif Alvi administered him oath at oath taking ceremony which held at President House.
Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled the federal cabinet after the FIA investigation report identified top PTI leadership is involved in sugar and wheat crisis that hit Pakistan very badly.
According to the new development, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.
1) Cabinet has been reshuffled by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam has been made Federal Minister for National Food Security
Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs
Hammad Azhar has been made Federal Minister for Industries
- Outfitters is creating free of cost protective suits for healthcare ...03:39 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
-
- LESSONS FROM NOVEL COVID-1902:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
- COAS Bajwa orders supply of medical equipment to health workers in ...01:47 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of ...01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
-
- Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid quarantine11:44 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine04:21 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019