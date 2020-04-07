Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid quarantine

Sheherbano Syed
11:44 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid quarantine
Share

Seeking solace, ASAP! For some celebs, the best way to get some peace is to take a hiatus from cyberspace, where negativity and clickbait headlines are projected towards creating chaos.

Famous actress Maya Ali has announced that she will be taking some time off from social media, in pursuit of cleansing her system during these difficult times amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Parey Hut Love actor took to Instagram late Monday evening to share her decision with everyone.

“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system,” she wrote, adding that “there is always hope and this time shall pass too.”

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, hope you’re all keeping well and doing great in quarantine. I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too Insha ALLAH. I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system. I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings. My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated. This shouldn’t end until things don’t get back on track. Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans. 😘

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

Maya has actively been participating in the distribution of ration bags to those in distress, specially daily wagers whose earnings has been badly affected by the lockdown. “My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes, I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated,” she said.

She concluded her farewell message saying, “Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings. Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Outfitters is creating free of cost protective ...
03:39 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Selena Gomez reveals her bipolar diagnosis live ...
03:03 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid ...
11:44 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Humayun Saeed is finally back home from ...
04:21 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
Salman Ahmad goes into self-quarantine after ...
03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for ...
03:44 PM | 6 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Outfitters is creating free of cost protective suits for healthcare workers
03:39 PM | 7 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr