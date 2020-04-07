Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid quarantine
Seeking solace, ASAP! For some celebs, the best way to get some peace is to take a hiatus from cyberspace, where negativity and clickbait headlines are projected towards creating chaos.
Famous actress Maya Ali has announced that she will be taking some time off from social media, in pursuit of cleansing her system during these difficult times amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Parey Hut Love actor took to Instagram late Monday evening to share her decision with everyone.
“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system,” she wrote, adding that “there is always hope and this time shall pass too.”
Maya has actively been participating in the distribution of ration bags to those in distress, specially daily wagers whose earnings has been badly affected by the lockdown. “My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes, I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated,” she said.
She concluded her farewell message saying, “Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings. Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
