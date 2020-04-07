Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of prisoners
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of prisoners
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the verdicts announced by high courts regarding the release of the under-trial prisoners invalid.

The ruling was made by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad while hearing appeals against orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC).

The top court has directed the authorities to arrest the freed inmates again, adding that the prisoners should be released in the light of the recommendations given by the attorney general.

As per the AG’s recommendations, bails can be granted to suspects involved in minor crimes, those who are serving the term due to not paying fines, and those who have been awarded imprisonment less than three years.

Last week, the Supreme Court has suspended the verdicts, barring federal and provincial governments from releasing the culprits due to the pandemic.

The chief justice remarked that hardcore criminals could not be released due to fear of coronavirus, adding, “It is yet to determine under which authority the high courts had issued the orders.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa orders supply of medical equipment to ...
01:47 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders ...
01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for ...
11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani warns India of ...
10:56 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Lockdown extended in Islamabad till April 14
09:11 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Khusro, Hammad given new portfolios as PM Khan ...
07:18 PM | 6 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Outfitters is creating free of cost protective suits for healthcare workers
03:39 PM | 7 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr