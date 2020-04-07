Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of prisoners

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the verdicts announced by high courts regarding the release of the under-trial prisoners invalid.

The ruling was made by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad while hearing appeals against orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC).

The top court has directed the authorities to arrest the freed inmates again, adding that the prisoners should be released in the light of the recommendations given by the attorney general.

As per the AG’s recommendations, bails can be granted to suspects involved in minor crimes, those who are serving the term due to not paying fines, and those who have been awarded imprisonment less than three years.

Last week, the Supreme Court has suspended the verdicts, barring federal and provincial governments from releasing the culprits due to the pandemic.

The chief justice remarked that hardcore criminals could not be released due to fear of coronavirus, adding, “It is yet to determine under which authority the high courts had issued the orders.