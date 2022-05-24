Maryam says PTI’s long march not against govt, but ‘establishment’

LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's long march is not against the incumbent government, but the establishment.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said the ousted PM does not threaten us but he threatens the state institutions in his speeches.

Lambasting PTI chairman, Maryam mentioned that PTI chief wants to create anarchy in Pakistan by plotting against the state institutions.

نائب صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم نواز شریف کی میڈیا سے گفتگو https://t.co/2jjWqHZczJ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 24, 2022

She further mentioned that courts should not pay heed to social media and do what is interest of the country. Courts should avoid the person who abuses institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif will remain Prime Minister and the former premier should accept this reality, the PML-N leader said. Maryam mentioned that decisions will be made by state and not by Imran Khan, as she blasted at PTI chief ahead of much anticipated long march.

The daughter of PML-N supremo has strongly condemned the killing of a policeman during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore’s Model Town area.

She went on to criticise the PTI leadership for not condemning the killing of the cop, saying it has exposed Imran Khan as he did not utter a word in condemnation of the incident.

Before starting the press conference in Lahore, the PML-N vice president removed mic of private news channel from the table, accusing the media house of propaganda against state institutions and the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the coalition government will not allow the former ruling party to hold its long march on May 25, saying the law will take its course to stop PTI from ‘propagating their misleading agenda’.