Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes viral

Coke Studio Season 14 song Pasoori is making waves across the globe and the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is the gorgeous duo Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom.

The talented duo shares a great friendship bond and also run a dance studio. Their killer dance moves on the Coke Studio 14's popular song are winning hearts online.

The aforementioned video shows the Pyar ke Sadqay star and Bharas actor donning bright pink colour coordinated outfits and dancing their heart out.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.