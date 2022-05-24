Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes viral

Web Desk
06:18 PM | 24 May, 2022
Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Coke Studio Season 14 song Pasoori is making waves across the globe and the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is the gorgeous duo Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom.

The talented duo shares a great friendship bond and also run a dance studio. Their killer dance moves on the Coke Studio 14's popular song are winning hearts online.

The aforementioned video shows the Pyar ke Sadqay star and Bharas actor donning bright pink colour coordinated outfits and dancing their heart out.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.

Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of ... 09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022

Coke Studio Season 14 super hit groovy song Pasoori is making waves across the globe and the latest celebrity to jump ...

More From This Category
Humayun Saeed updates fans about upcoming series ...
07:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set ...
04:40 PM | 24 May, 2022
Hira Mani wins fans’ hearts with her ...
05:50 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ali Zafar in trouble for sharing shirtless photo
04:25 PM | 24 May, 2022
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022
Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at ...
06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes viral
06:18 PM | 24 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr