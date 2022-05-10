Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts

Coke Studio Season 14 super hit groovy song Pasoori is making waves across the globe and the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon is Dutch singer Emma Heesters whose cover has gone viral.

Dutch vocalist Emma Heesters recorded a cover of the fusion hit number. Emma, who makes covers of famous Bollywood songs, shared this cover of Pasoori in her lovely voice, which fans adore. Social media users fell in love with the transformation of English lyrics into Urdu, while many appreciate her Urdu accent.

“Pasoori, it was time for new Reels! So which song do you want to hear next,” she wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

The video was shared on Instagram five days ago and has received more than 1 million views while the music video amassed less than half a million views on YouTube.

American weekly magazine The New Yorker recently covered Pasoori hype as people of archrival Pakistan and India are bonding on common ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Divided by borders, the citizens of neighbouring nations are now sharing the love as the groovy tunes captured the hearts of many in India, including some of the big names.

B. Town diva, Shilpa Shetty, and actor Arjun Kapoor also showed appreciation for the song. Noted singer Armaan Malik also expressed love for Pasoori and admitted being obsessed with the track.

Shilpa Shetty’s bold video on ‘Pasoori’ ... 03:44 PM | 5 May, 2022 Coke Studio 14 Pasoori fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the ...

The fusion hit number with various musical influences recently reached a new milestone after hitting 100 million views on the video streaming platform YouTube.