Shilpa Shetty’s bold video on ‘Pasoori’ song goes viral

Coke Studio 14 Pasoori fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the groovy number from Pakistan and beyond borders.

The latest addition to the Pasoori fan list is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who had aired her admiration for the song by sharing a beautiful transformation video.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty shared behind the scene fun filled video of her recent fashion shoot and captioned, "The fun you missed out on... ‘behind-the-scenes’ "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.