Shilpa Shetty’s bold video on ‘Pasoori’ song goes viral
Share
Coke Studio 14 Pasoori fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the groovy number from Pakistan and beyond borders.
The latest addition to the Pasoori fan list is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who had aired her admiration for the song by sharing a beautiful transformation video.
Taking to Instagram, Shetty shared behind the scene fun filled video of her recent fashion shoot and captioned, "The fun you missed out on... ‘behind-the-scenes’ "
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.
Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public ... 08:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra made their first public appearance after the latter was arrested in ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh community in Peshawar ...02:47 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistan to send emergency aid to flood-hit Afghanistan02:08 PM | 5 May, 2022
- County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award01:33 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
- First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani fans a happy Eid08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022