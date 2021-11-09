Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy
Web Desk
08:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy
Share

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra made their first public appearance after the latter was arrested in a controversial arrest and needless to say, the couple looked inseparable.

Shetty's husband Raj earlier got arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films as he was booked for being the 'key conspirator'. Later, he was granted bail.

The viral pictures from their first public appearance have been storming the internet. The celebrity power couple was clicked in Himanchal Pradesh.

Dressed in yellow outfits during their recent visit to a local temple, they were smiling as pictures were clicked. The couple was also spotted hand-in-hand, surrounded by their bodyguards.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Back in 2009, Shetty got married to Raj Kundra. Later, she gave birth to a son Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter via surrogacy.

Earlier, the reports suggested that the Bollywood actress wanted to keep children away from her husband’s misbegotten wealth.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail ... 12:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

MUMBAI – Raj Kundra, Bollywood actor’s husband and the former Rajasthan Royals owner who was accused of the ...

More From This Category
Bilal Abbas Khan spills the beans about his ...
08:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's ...
04:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick hospitalised in Turkey due to ...
03:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal's dance moves with mother-in-law go ...
02:20 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - Katrina Kaif's new ...
01:17 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Saba Qamar’s new workout video breaks the ...
11:35 AM | 9 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy
08:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr