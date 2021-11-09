Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra made their first public appearance after the latter was arrested in a controversial arrest and needless to say, the couple looked inseparable.
Shetty's husband Raj earlier got arrested in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films as he was booked for being the 'key conspirator'. Later, he was granted bail.
The viral pictures from their first public appearance have been storming the internet. The celebrity power couple was clicked in Himanchal Pradesh.
Dressed in yellow outfits during their recent visit to a local temple, they were smiling as pictures were clicked. The couple was also spotted hand-in-hand, surrounded by their bodyguards.
Back in 2009, Shetty got married to Raj Kundra. Later, she gave birth to a son Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter via surrogacy.
Earlier, the reports suggested that the Bollywood actress wanted to keep children away from her husband’s misbegotten wealth.
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail ... 12:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
MUMBAI – Raj Kundra, Bollywood actor’s husband and the former Rajasthan Royals owner who was accused of the ...
