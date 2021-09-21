Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail in pornography case after two months

MUMBAI – Raj Kundra, Bollywood actor’s husband and the former Rajasthan Royals owner who was accused of the creation and publication of pornographic content, has been granted bail after more than two months.

Reports in Indian media cited that Kundra was apprehended along with 11 others after the initial bail plea was rejected as the Mumbai Police suspected him as the ‘key conspirator’ in producing adult content.

He was later charged under Section 420 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 [related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays] of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act were also included in the high-profile case.

The 46-yar-old had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming no evidence was found against him in a supplementary charge sheet. In his plea, he mentioned that he is being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case.

Recently, the Mumbai police had filed a 1400-page supplementary challan against him in court, which also included a statement from his wife. Shilpa told cops that she was not aware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her work.

In April, the crime branch filed the first charge sheet in the case which stated that Kundra was the prime ‘facilitator’ in the porn films racket.

Cops mentioned that the accused took advantage of financially weak young women who were struggling in Bollywood and made obscene movies with them by luring them for casting them in big projects.

The pornographic videos were then uploaded on various platforms including some apps, they said. These videos were sold through subscriptions and Kundra garnered millions from them.