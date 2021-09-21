PM’s aide on Energy Tabish Gauhar resigns
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
PM’s aide on Energy Tabish Gauhar resigns
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gauhar has resigned from his post, local media reported Tuesday.

Gauhar resigned from the post, around a year after his appointment. He also shared the development on Twitter. “After a year of public service, I’ve decided to call it a day to return to my family. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my abilities, in an honorary capacity. I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity”.

Gauhar also mentioned that had no doubts about Hammad Azhar, adding that the Ministry of Energy team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division issued a notification, saying that PM had accepted the resignation of Gauhar with effect from September 20.

Earlier, former SAPM, in a letter to Hammad Azhar, highlighted a number of challenges in the energy sector and urging that strategies are chalked out and holistic and structural reforms are made to address them.

PM's special assistant Tania Aidrus resigns over ... 04:18 PM | 29 Jul, 2020

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, has resigned. Former ...

He previously resigned over the government's negotiations with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) however he told media outlets that he resigned due to personal reasons.

More From This Category
Taliban spox heaps praise on PM Imran for peace ...
01:56 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Pakistan mulls legal action against England, NZ ...
01:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Karachi listed among least safe major cities in ...
11:34 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
Saudi Arabia once again offers to mediate between ...
10:58 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
Info Minister's brother Faisal Chaudhry made NAB ...
10:26 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
Ahead of UN talks, FM Qureshi calls for ...
09:56 AM | 21 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail in pornography case after two months
12:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr