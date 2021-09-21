Taliban spox heaps praise on PM Imran for peace efforts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Taliban spokesman and Deputy Minister for Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid Tuesday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for peace and security in Afghanistan.

Speaking in a presser in the Afghan capital, Mujahid said the efforts of Pakistan’s Prime Minister for bringing stability to the war-ravaged country are admirable.

Stressing on the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan, he said that the Taliban will not allow any country to intervene in Afghanistan but would welcome co-operation.

Mujahid also negated rumors about Pakistan’s interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Adding that, the Islamic Emirate considers Pakistan, Qatar, China, and other countries as 'caring neighbors'.

Mujahid also slammed some countries as they criticized them without even recognizing the new government. He said that those who recognize the Taliban administration can only raise issues legally with the new authorities. Adding that, we will work towards resolving their concerns after they recognize the Afghan government.

He also mentioned that the Afghan forces had arrested members of two groups for their alleged involvement in recent attacks. He also condemned the terror attacks adding that the new government will soon restore peace in the region.