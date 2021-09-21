Greek envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI – Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Andreas Papastavrou called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, the military media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan, and cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

Army Chief said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the people of Afghanistan.

Gen. Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports, and business activities as we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest.

UN high commissioner for refugees calls on ... 09:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2021 RAWALPINDI – Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on General Qamar Javed ...

The visiting dignitary hailed Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability. Andreas Papastavrou also praised the country’s response against novel coronavirus.