UN high commissioner for refugees calls on Pakistan Army chief

09:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
UN high commissioner for refugees calls on Pakistan Army chief
Share

RAWALPINDI – Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.  

COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan. He also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, ... 07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Afghanistan could not be controlled by outside forces ...

More From This Category
PM Imran, Iranian President Raisi hold first ...
09:11 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
FO reacts to US State Secretary Blinken’s ...
08:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati served notices for ...
07:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
UK decides about Pakistan’s red list status ...
06:23 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
PM Imran assures Tajik investors of ...
05:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
SCO summit — PM Imran meets Kazakh, Belarus ...
05:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr