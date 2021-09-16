UN high commissioner for refugees calls on Pakistan Army chief
Share
RAWALPINDI – Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan. He also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.
He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, ... 07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Afghanistan could not be controlled by outside forces ...
- UN high commissioner for refugees calls on Pakistan Army chief09:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- PM Imran, Iranian President Raisi hold first meeting in Dushanbe09:11 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- FO reacts to US State Secretary Blinken’s remarks about ...08:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- PAKvNZ – Trophy unveiled ahead of first Pakistan-New Zealand ODI ...08:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati served notices for levelling allegations ...07:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral05:54 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial statement05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021