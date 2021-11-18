TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail
Web Desk
04:38 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail
LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from jail on Thursday, said party spokesperson.

Saad was taken into custody in April after the federal government declared the TLP a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against it.

On November 11, the government delisted Saad Rizvi and 577 other workers from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The recent move came as the right-wing party reached a shrouded agreement with the incumbent government and called off its sit-in in Wazirabad.

 “Federal Government, under Sub-Section (I) of Section 11-U of Act ibid has removed the name of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan TLP from 1st Schedule of Act ibid as a proscribed organization,” the notification cited.

Pakistan revokes ban on TLP in ‘larger national ... 12:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday issued a notification to revoke the ban on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik ...

