Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates Naimal Khawar’s birthday in style

Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan.

Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

This time around, Hamza Ali has the sweetest birthday bash surprise for his lady love Naimal who turned 28.

Celebrating the Anaa actor’s special day, the couple was accompanied by Hamza's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi and the trio had an intimate birthday dinner.

Needless to say, the short and sweet birthday celebration was adored by the fans and the admirers showered love on the family.

Moreover, Abbasi also cherished his beautiful wife as he shared a series of selfies and thanked her for always being by his side.

Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khanin a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.