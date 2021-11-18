Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan is much loved through her work and has emerged as a popular face with sheer hard work in a short span of time.
Cementing her position in the industry with impeccable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old seems to be a true foodie to the core.
Revealing her undying love for nuggets, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star made a hilarious short video where she enjoys her nuggets while Atif Aslam's Rafta Rafta plays in the backdrop.
Moreover, netizens also spotted the handsome actor Zaviyar Ejaz, son of Nauman Ijaz who finds the Alif star's obsession with nuggets super strange.
On the work front, Kubra is all set to grace the silver screen with her upcoming film London Nahin Jaunga co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.
Moreover, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star will also star in the upcoming star-studded drama ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.
