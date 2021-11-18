Online power of attorney: PM Imran launches digital portal for overseas Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched a digital portal for overseas Pakistanis, simplifying the verification process of power of attorney.

The portal will help expats to get online verification of their power of attorney without visiting the embassies personally.

It was initially launched in 10 countries and now has been linked up with NADRA’s database, extending its services to all embassies and consulates abroad.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the premier said that regrettably overseas Pakistanis had not been considered as an asset of the country. He said that every government will now respect them as they have been giving right to cast their votes in elections.

Expats were facing issues regarding the power of attorney, he said, adding that the automation will address their grievances.

The premier also expressed happiness over the approval of a legislative bill that allows the use of electronic voting machines in general elections.

Technology has changed the world and not adopting it tantamount to foolishness, he said, adding that only corrupt elements are opposing the technology.