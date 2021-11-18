Rawalpindi school teacher arrested for raping 7-year-old student

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a school in the city.

The incident occurred during lunch break at the school located in Gulberg Colony, within the limits of ​​Saddar Wah Cantt Police Station.

Police arrested the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother who told that her daughter returned from the school crying, saying her teacher had raped her.

The woman immediately took her daughter to a hospital where doctors asked her to call the police.

After registering a case, police arrested the accused schoolteacher. A DNA test will be conducted to establish criminal charges against him.

The incident comes as the government approved 33 bills including the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trail) Bill 2021, allowing chemical castration of rape convicts.

The recent legislation related to sex crimes was rooted by public outcry against a recent surge in incidents of rape of women and children in the South Asian country.

The incumbent authorities will establish special courts across the country to expedite trials of rape suspects and decide cases of sexual abuse expeditiously, preferably within four months.

Officials will also keep the record of serial offenders will with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority. It also added that the identity of survivors will be protected and anti-rape crisis cells will be formed to conduct medical examinations of victims within hours of the incident.

The convicted persons will be sentenced to death or imprisoned for the rest of their lives, while habitual offenders could be subjected to chemical castration.