Associated Press of Pakistan
08:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
Inflation rate to continue falling in coming months: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the inflation rate in the country was showing a sharp decline for the last three months and the declining trend would continue in months to come.

“The Consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to 8.5% in April, this is the third successive month of a sharp decline in inflation, with CPI dropping by more than 6% in the last three months,” he said in a tweet.

Umar said with the sharp reduction in petroleum prices on May 1, the May inflation would be still lower

