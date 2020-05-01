Karachi likely to face heat wave from May 5
Web Desk
09:51 PM | 1 May, 2020
KARACHI - The port city is likely to face a heatwave from May 5 till May 8, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast on Friday.

The daytime temperature will range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius during this period, report the PMD website.

The report added that the wind direction will be "generally Northwest/West turning to Southwest during the evening".

In 2015, Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

