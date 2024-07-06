Pakistani scientist among 7 recipients of Saudi citizenship under Vision 2030

A Pakistani scientist raised in England and educated at a medical university has been named among the first recipients of Saudi citizenship, according to a list published by the financial news portal Argaam. This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to attract and retain exceptional global talent to advance the kingdom’s economic and social development.

In November 2021, a royal decree was issued allowing individuals in specialized fields such as science, medicine, culture, sports, and technology to apply for Saudi citizenship.

Dr. Mehmoud Khan, who obtained his medical degree from the University of Liverpool Medical School in England, is featured on the list of distinguished individuals granted Saudi citizenship. His illustrious career includes high-level roles such as Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Global Research and Development at PepsiCo and President of the Global R&D Center at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

In an interview with OPEN Silicon Valley, an international organization of Pakistani entrepreneurs, Khan reflected on his upbringing, saying, “I grew up in England. I haven’t had the chance to grow up in Pakistan,” and expressed pride in his Pakistani heritage.

Currently, Khan serves as the CEO of the Hevolution Foundation, a Riyadh-based nonprofit that funds research and invests in biotechnology to promote advancements in health sciences. He has also led academic programs such as the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Nutrition Trials Unit at the Mayo Clinic.