Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, so the first of Muharram will fall on Monday, July 8. Consequently, Ashura — the 10th of Muharram — will be observed on Wednesday, July 17.

During a press conference in Quetta, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad stated that the meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office, with zonal committees also convening in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

"No testimony was received from any part of the country regarding the sighting of the moon," he said, noting that it was unanimously decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.

Maulana Azad highlighted that Muharram is one of the most sacred months, marked by many historic events.

Muharram is a period of mourning, particularly observed by Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) grandson, Imam Husain, along with other family members, were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Given the heightened religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities implement extra security measures. The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province, citing "potential threats to public tranquillity, sectarian harmony, and general law and order."

According to an order from the Home Department, seen by Dawn.com, Section 144 will be in effect during the first 10 days of Muharram. This law allows authorities to issue public interest orders that may ban certain activities for a specific period.

The order followed the Punjab government’s requisition of 150 Pakistan Army and Rangers companies to maintain law and order during Muharram, as detailed in a formal letter sent to the interior ministry.

In Karachi, a high-level security meeting decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap-checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur ordered the release of funds for security measures, emphasizing that maintaining law and order in the province is the government's top priority.