COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process
Web Desk
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
RAWALPINDI - US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the US envoy and COAS during the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan Reconciliation Process and Pakistan - Afghanistan border.

 Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals, he added.

