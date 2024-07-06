Search

Sania Mirza shares her Hajj experience with heartwarming pictures and videos

11:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
Sania Mirza shares her Hajj experience
Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza shared her incredible Hajj experience with a series of heartwarming pictures and videos of the Holy Kaaba and her visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi, the Prophet's (PBUH) mosque, in her latest Instagram post.

The tennis star traveled to Saudi Arabia last month to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which holds deep significance for Muslims.

On Instagram, Sania thanked Almighty Allah for blessing her with the "journey of a lifetime" and expressed her heartfelt emotions in the caption.

"To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly. It was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagined. Alhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over,” Mirza wrote, expressing immense gratitude.

The post began with a picture of her hand touching the Holy Kaaba, followed by an image of its magnificent door. Subsequent slides showed a top view of the Grand Mosque of Makkah, with thousands of pilgrims from around the world offering prayers and circumambulating the Holy Kaaba.

She also shared pictures and videos from inside the passageways and compound of Masjid-e-Nabawi in Medina, including a photo of herself posing with her father and sister in front of the Holy Kaaba.

In June, the 37-year-old sportswoman announced her spiritual journey to the holy city of Makkah to perform Hajj in an Instagram post.

This was not Sania's first visit to Saudi Arabia. Last year, right after retiring from tennis, she went to Makkah with her close ones to perform Umrah.

