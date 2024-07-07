Pakistan Legends clinch 68-Run victory against India in World Championship

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan champions outclassed India champions by 68 runs, securing their third consecutive victory in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday.

Harbhajan Singh led Indian team opted to bat first after India won the toss, Pakistan set an imposing total of 243/4 in the eighth match of the tournament.

Team Green had fantastic start with openers Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal putting together a 145-run partnership for the first wicket before Sharjeel was dismissed in the 11th over.

Sharjeel played an impressive innings, scoring 72 off 30 balls with seven boundaries and five maximum. Kamran Akmal continued aggressive play, contributing 77 off 40 balls until he was bowled by Pawan Negi in the 14th over.

Sohaib Maqsood further boosted the score with a powerful 51 off 26 balls, including five sixes and two fours. Star player Shahid Afridi however fell for a golden duck, while Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten with 25 off 18 balls.

Chasing 234, India started their chase with full pace, with Robin Uthappa scoring a quick 22 off 12 balls before being taken by Sohail Khan.

Ambati Rayadu and Suresh Raina then build partnership, but former was dismissed for 39 runs.

Pakistan's tight bowling maintained Pakistan's grip on the run rate, preventing India from gaining momentum. Wahab Riaz then struck, taking two crucial wickets in one over—those of Irfan Pathan and Pawan Negi, further disrupting India's chase.

Raina slammed 52 off 40 balls before being bowled by Sohail Tanvir. India ended up scoring 175/9 in given overs, with Anureet Singh adding a quick 20 not out off 14 balls at the end.

For Pakistan, Malik and Wahab Riaz got 3 scalps.