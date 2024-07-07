Search

World

Israeli strike on UN shelter school kills 16 Palestinians, mostly women and children

Web Desk
09:18 AM | 7 Jul, 2024
Israeli strike on UN shelter school kills 16 Palestinians, mostly women and children
Source: File Photo

RAFAH – At least sixteen Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza Strip.

Details shared by international news agencies said Al-Jaouni school comes under attack for the third time since start of Israeli assault.

Israeli defence forces said it was investigating the incident. Gaza government said the UN school was sheltering around 7,000 displaced individuals. Israeli forces have so far attacked over 17 schools and displacement centers in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The air raid targetted upper floors of the school, which is reportedly being used as a shelter by as many as hundreds of people.

So far, the number of internally displaced people in Gaza soared to 19lac, approximately 90pc of the population.

Amid the unabated attacks, Palestinian death toll reached 38,098, with 87,705 injuries since October last year.

'Stop the Genocide in Gaza': Thousands of students call for independent Palestinian state at Karachi rally


 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

12:18 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Holy Kaaba adorned with new Kiswa to mark Islamic Year 1446

09:18 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

Israeli strike on UN shelter school kills 16 Palestinians, mostly ...

02:38 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Meet 15 Pakistani-British MPs joining new UK govt

02:14 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Man ends life after poisoning wife over her unbearable cancer ...

10:32 AM | 6 Jul, 2024

Liberal Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election

10:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Robot commits suicide in South Korea

World

02:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Watch: Outgoing Dutch PM leaves office on bicycle after serving for ...

09:49 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Canadian PM appoints 1st woman chief of armed forces

09:38 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Labour party triumphs in UK elections, ending 14-year Conservative ...

05:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Rishi Sunak resigns as conservative party leader following election ...

04:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Malaysia dismantles 'Ninja Turtle Gang,' rescues hundreds of smuggled ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Suzuki Wagon R latest price update in Pakistan July 2024

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: