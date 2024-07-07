Israeli strike on UN shelter school kills 16 Palestinians, mostly women and children

RAFAH – At least sixteen Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza Strip.

Details shared by international news agencies said Al-Jaouni school comes under attack for the third time since start of Israeli assault.

Israeli defence forces said it was investigating the incident. Gaza government said the UN school was sheltering around 7,000 displaced individuals. Israeli forces have so far attacked over 17 schools and displacement centers in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The air raid targetted upper floors of the school, which is reportedly being used as a shelter by as many as hundreds of people.

So far, the number of internally displaced people in Gaza soared to 19lac, approximately 90pc of the population.

Amid the unabated attacks, Palestinian death toll reached 38,098, with 87,705 injuries since October last year.



