Israeli strike on UN shelter school kills 16 Palestinians, mostly women and children

RAFAH – At least sixteen Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza Strip.
Details shared by international news agencies said Al-Jaouni school comes under attack for the third time since start of Israeli assault.
Israeli defence forces said it was investigating the incident. Gaza government said the UN school was sheltering around 7,000 displaced individuals. Israeli forces have so far attacked over 17 schools and displacement centers in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The air raid targetted upper floors of the school, which is reportedly being used as a shelter by as many as hundreds of people.
So far, the number of internally displaced people in Gaza soared to 19lac, approximately 90pc of the population.
Amid the unabated attacks, Palestinian death toll reached 38,098, with 87,705 injuries since October last year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.