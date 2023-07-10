BBC suspends presenter accused of paying teen for sexually explicit pictures

Search

02:51 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is in an apparent crisis as the British public service broadcaster suspended its front runner who reportedly paid a teenage girl for sexually explicit pictures.

In a recent development, British law enforcers are set to meet BBC senior officials today after the network off-aired a presenter who made headlines across the globe, bringing shame to the prestigious organisation which is known for being the most trusted news source for millions.

Amid the massive coverage of the issue, BBC is facing hard times to contain the deepening controversy.

Media reports claim the leading presenter of BBC made enormous payments to a young person who allegedly used the money to back the drug habit. People wants to know the name of the presenter, but it remained under the wraps due to Britain’s strict privacy laws.

It has been learnt that the young person interacted with the BBC presenter online and performed explicit acts on demand. Parents of the teen approached BBC about the act but the man accused continued to work at the station. The mother of the teen accused the man of destroying the life of a child, who abused cocaine with money.

BBC frontman reportedly made some phone calls amid panic in a desperate attempt to stop the investigation.

Reports claim that the man asked the 17-year-old to speak to his parents and urge them to stop the probe.

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

