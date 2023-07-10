BBC suspends presenter accused of paying teen for sexually explicit pictures

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is in an apparent crisis as the British public service broadcaster suspended its front runner who reportedly paid a teenage girl for sexually explicit pictures.

In a recent development, British law enforcers are set to meet BBC senior officials today after the network off-aired a presenter who made headlines across the globe, bringing shame to the prestigious organisation which is known for being the most trusted news source for millions.

Amid the massive coverage of the issue, BBC is facing hard times to contain the deepening controversy.

Media reports claim the leading presenter of BBC made enormous payments to a young person who allegedly used the money to back the drug habit. People wants to know the name of the presenter, but it remained under the wraps due to Britain’s strict privacy laws.

It has been learnt that the young person interacted with the BBC presenter online and performed explicit acts on demand. Parents of the teen approached BBC about the act but the man accused continued to work at the station. The mother of the teen accused the man of destroying the life of a child, who abused cocaine with money.

BBC frontman reportedly made some phone calls amid panic in a desperate attempt to stop the investigation.

Reports claim that the man asked the 17-year-old to speak to his parents and urge them to stop the probe.