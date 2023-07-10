BBC suspends presenter accused of paying teen for sexually explicit pictures

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is in an apparent crisis as the British public service broadcaster suspended its front runner who reportedly paid a teenage girl for sexually explicit pictures.
In a recent development, British law enforcers are set to meet BBC senior officials today after the network off-aired a presenter who made headlines across the globe, bringing shame to the prestigious organisation which is known for being the most trusted news source for millions.
Amid the massive coverage of the issue, BBC is facing hard times to contain the deepening controversy.
Media reports claim the leading presenter of BBC made enormous payments to a young person who allegedly used the money to back the drug habit. People wants to know the name of the presenter, but it remained under the wraps due to Britain’s strict privacy laws.
It has been learnt that the young person interacted with the BBC presenter online and performed explicit acts on demand. Parents of the teen approached BBC about the act but the man accused continued to work at the station. The mother of the teen accused the man of destroying the life of a child, who abused cocaine with money.
BBC frontman reportedly made some phone calls amid panic in a desperate attempt to stop the investigation.
Reports claim that the man asked the 17-year-old to speak to his parents and urge them to stop the probe.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
