‘Kal Aj Aur Kal’ – Mahira Khan looks stunning in latest fashion film

KARACHI – Lollywood queen Mahira Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the entertainment industry.
Her acting skills and stunning beauty captured the hearts of millions of fans. She has showed off her
impeccable skills in Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Sadqay Tumhare.
This time around, the Raees star took to Instagram where she shared her new project, Kal Aj Aur Kal. Mahira Khan has left the fans spellbound with her styles in the video as she looked stunning in bridal avatar.
She also shared her feelings about the project, stating: “There have been very few times when I have said yes to a project within minutes of hearing the concept. When Jahnoor called and told me her vision.. and that her Ama ( Rano) wanted me for it.. I knew I had to be a part of it. The old school nostalgia of Jeevay banrha.. the gorgeous pieces.. the concept of Kal, aaj aur Kal”.
“Once on set, felt like we were all one big family.. creating moments together on camera and otherwise. Thank you to everyone involved.. you guys have done a wonderful job. MashAllah,” she added.
The project was directed by talented Moiz Tirmizi. He also shared her feelings on Instagram about the project.
“Really excited and humbled to share this project with you all, we’ve all put our hearts in this following the process a film deserves,” he wrote.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
