Ralph Lauren designs ethnic wear for Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousufzai, the renowned Nobel Prize Laureate and activist, continues to make waves with her partnership alongside esteemed designer Ralph Lauren. Once again, she mesmerized fans as she donned yet another exquisite custom-made traditional ensemble by Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon in London.

The collaboration between them has proven to be a match made in sartorial heaven. While previously wearing Ralph's iconic hooded design, this time Yosufzai showcased her ability to effortlessly pull off an all-white ethnic dress, a testament to her unique style sensibilities.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to British Vogue and everyone involved in making her Wimbledon outing extraordinary. In her post, she playfully referred to herself as "a lady and her court," perhaps influenced by the popular series Bridgerton, while also highlighting her signature wit.

"A lady and her court ????

Thank you @britishvogue and @edwardenniful for having us ????@wimbledon is one of the things I love most about living in the UK and it’s such an honour to be invited to watch in style. I’m so grateful to work with @denagia and @ralphlauren again. You always make me feel impeccable ❤️❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala Yousafzai (@malala)

Her outfit at Wimbledon featured a long solid shirt paired with matching culottes, exuding simplicity and elegance. She accessorized her look with oversized brown sunglasses, a Ralph Lauren coffee cup and bag, golden bracelets, and rings, completing the ensemble with finesse. Her sunglasses, humour, and overall swag received numerous compliments from admirers, further showcasing her ability to effortlessly captivate and inspire.

This recent collaboration at Wimbledon follows their successful partnership earlier this year for the Oscars 2023. During the prestigious event, Malala turned heads in a stunning sequined silver hooded gown by Ralph Lauren, which accentuated her waist with ruching detail.