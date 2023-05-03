Malala advocates investing in sports for women

The activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai now urge the world to pay more attention to and invest in female sports' abilities, particularly after India established a women's cricket league to support its cricketers. The 25-year-old actor has long been a fervent supporter of women's rights to life and education.

On Tuesday, she shared a New York Times piece on her Instagram Story about how India is modernising the so-called "gentleman's game" by establishing a professional women's league. She wrote, "Invest in Women's Sports," and added a trophy emoji.

At the beginning of 2020, 30 female athletes from all over the world were honoured as part of the Malala Fund's Game Changer series for breaking barriers in both their sports and their communities. The Game Changer series was created by Assembly, a digital newspaper and weekly from the Malala Fund, and it focused on all the ways that sports improve the lives of women and girls.

The athletes profiled came from 24 different countries and included Olympic and Paralympic legends as well as bright newcomers from all sports.

The featured athletes were three-time Paralympic gold medalist Miki Matheson and 15-year-old Tanya Muzinda, who is vying to become the first female motocross champion from Africa. Atefa, the first female kick flipper in Afghanistan, and Tyasha Harris, the seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA draught, both give readers the chance to learn more about what it meant to them to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina.