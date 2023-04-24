Madhuri Dixit quotes Malala Yousafzai on World Book Day

World Book Day is an annual celebration held on April 23 to promote reading, publishing and copyright awareness across the globe. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the value of books and their impact on society. It serves as a platform for bringing together authors, publishers, teachers and readers to commemorate the written word and its ability to shape the world around us.

On this occasion, Madhuri Dixit, an Indian actor and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, shared a profound quote of Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner from Pakistan.

Yousafzai's quote, "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world," is a powerful message that emphasizes education as the key to a better world. Her advocacy for education and women's rights has made her a global symbol of resistance against oppression.

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” –Malala Yousafzai Happy World Book Day ✨#BookDay #Lovebooks #HappyBookDay pic.twitter.com/AVJqBnbzox — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 23, 2023

Malala's courageous fight for education and women's rights began at the young age of 15 when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. Despite this life-threatening attack, she continued to speak out and advocate for education.

In 2013, Yousafzai delivered a moving speech at the United Nations, calling for global access to education. Her message resonated with people worldwide and her quote has become a rallying cry for those who believe in the transformative power of education.

Madhuri Dixit, a vocal advocate for children's education and rights, shared Yousafzai's quote on her social media platforms to emphasize the significance of World Book Day. Dixit stressed the importance of reading, writing and education in shaping children's futures and creating a better world. She has used her celebrity status to promote education initiatives, particularly for girls.

In 2014, Dixit was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India. As a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, she visited schools and spoke to students about the importance of education and how it can change their lives.