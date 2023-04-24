Madhuri Dixit quotes Malala Yousafzai on World Book Day

World Book Day is an annual celebration held on April 23 to promote reading, publishing and copyright awareness across the globe. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the value of books and their impact on society. It serves as a platform for bringing together authors, publishers, teachers and readers to commemorate the written word and its ability to shape the world around us.
On this occasion, Madhuri Dixit, an Indian actor and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, shared a profound quote of Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner from Pakistan.
Yousafzai's quote, "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world," is a powerful message that emphasizes education as the key to a better world. Her advocacy for education and women's rights has made her a global symbol of resistance against oppression.
“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” –Malala Yousafzai
Malala's courageous fight for education and women's rights began at the young age of 15 when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. Despite this life-threatening attack, she continued to speak out and advocate for education.
In 2013, Yousafzai delivered a moving speech at the United Nations, calling for global access to education. Her message resonated with people worldwide and her quote has become a rallying cry for those who believe in the transformative power of education.
Madhuri Dixit, a vocal advocate for children's education and rights, shared Yousafzai's quote on her social media platforms to emphasize the significance of World Book Day. Dixit stressed the importance of reading, writing and education in shaping children's futures and creating a better world. She has used her celebrity status to promote education initiatives, particularly for girls.
In 2014, Dixit was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India. As a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, she visited schools and spoke to students about the importance of education and how it can change their lives.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
