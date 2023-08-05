Amir Khan faces backlash over 'attempt to bribe wife' after scandal

Amir Khan, the former British professional boxer of Pakistan origin, has had an illustrious career in the sport and participated in various competitions from 2005 to 2022.
After his retirement from boxing, he is enjoying his family life. Amir Khan is married to Faryal Makhdoom and they are blessed with three adorable children.
Recently, their relationship faced a rough patch when a model accused Khan of infidelity. However, he took responsibility for his mistakes, apologized to his wife and sought to mend their bond.
In a heartwarming gesture, Khan surprised his wife with a luxurious gift — an exquisite Mercedes Benz G Wagon. Along with a series of beautiful pictures of them taking a drive in the car, he penned a sweet note stating, "Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it ???????? Thanks to @exoticcarsdubai for sourcing the car
#gwagon #amg"
However, fans were far from impressed and expressed their disapproval, lambasting the former boxer for attempting to bribe his wife after getting caught.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
