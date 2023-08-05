Amir Khan faces backlash over 'attempt to bribe wife' after scandal

Amir Khan, the former British professional boxer of Pakistan origin, has had an illustrious career in the sport and participated in various competitions from 2005 to 2022.

After his retirement from boxing, he is enjoying his family life. Amir Khan is married to Faryal Makhdoom and they are blessed with three adorable children.

Recently, their relationship faced a rough patch when a model accused Khan of infidelity. However, he took responsibility for his mistakes, apologized to his wife and sought to mend their bond.

In a heartwarming gesture, Khan surprised his wife with a luxurious gift — an exquisite Mercedes Benz G Wagon. Along with a series of beautiful pictures of them taking a drive in the car, he penned a sweet note stating, "Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it ???????? Thanks to @exoticcarsdubai for sourcing the car

However, fans were far from impressed and expressed their disapproval, lambasting the former boxer for attempting to bribe his wife after getting caught.