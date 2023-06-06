WATCH: Doors of Lahore Fort closed on public for Bakhtawar Bhutto and husband’s ‘royal’ visit

LAHORE – Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, recently embarked on a regal visit to the historic Shahi Fort in Lahore.

On a sunlit afternoon, the Shahi Fort and Badshahi Masjid in Lahore were abuzz with excitement as preparations were made to welcome Bhutto and her husband.

Bakhtawar, known for her keen interest in cultural heritage, appeared genuinely captivated by the regal surroundings. Dressed in elegant attire befitting the occasion, she and her husband explored the intricately designed halls, courtyards, and corridors of the Shahi Fort. Their footsteps echoed through the majestic chambers, evoking a sense of the past and the grandeur that once graced these historical walls.

Journalist Muhammad Akbar Bajwa used social media to show a video of the fort being evacuated that captured public attention. Many twitter users expressed their outrage, claiming that it was an unjust arrangement.

آج دوپہر لاہور کے شاہی قلعے اور بادشاہی مسجد میں موجود ساری عوام کونکال باہر کیا گیا مقصد، بختاور بھٹو صاحبہ اور انکے شوہر محمود چوہدری کو ان جگہوں کا شاہی دورہ کروانا تھا اس موقعے پر میڈیا کو بھی قریب پھٹکنے اجازت نہ دی گئی — M. Akbar Bajwa (@akbarbajwa) June 5, 2023

حکمران خاندان — abdulbasit0344 (@abdulbasit03441) June 5, 2023