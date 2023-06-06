WATCH: Doors of Lahore Fort closed on public for Bakhtawar Bhutto and husband’s ‘royal’ visit

LAHORE – Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, recently embarked on a regal visit to the historic Shahi Fort in Lahore.
On a sunlit afternoon, the Shahi Fort and Badshahi Masjid in Lahore were abuzz with excitement as preparations were made to welcome Bhutto and her husband.
Bakhtawar, known for her keen interest in cultural heritage, appeared genuinely captivated by the regal surroundings. Dressed in elegant attire befitting the occasion, she and her husband explored the intricately designed halls, courtyards, and corridors of the Shahi Fort. Their footsteps echoed through the majestic chambers, evoking a sense of the past and the grandeur that once graced these historical walls.
Journalist Muhammad Akbar Bajwa used social media to show a video of the fort being evacuated that captured public attention. Many twitter users expressed their outrage, claiming that it was an unjust arrangement.
آج دوپہر لاہور کے شاہی قلعے اور بادشاہی مسجد میں موجود ساری عوام کونکال باہر کیا گیا
مقصد، بختاور بھٹو صاحبہ اور انکے شوہر محمود چوہدری کو ان جگہوں کا شاہی دورہ کروانا تھا
اس موقعے پر میڈیا کو بھی قریب پھٹکنے اجازت نہ دی گئی pic.twitter.com/xEJeSEtHQh— M. Akbar Bajwa (@akbarbajwa) June 5, 2023
حکمران خاندان— abdulbasit0344 ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@abdulbasit03441) June 5, 2023
Iss awaam ka yahi hal hai agr awaaz uthatay wahan akathy ho kr tou kis main juraat hoti inko nikalnay ki aisay lekin nhi????— Yusra Qureshi (@YusraQureshi95) June 5, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
