Harvard University professor recognises Babar and Rizwan's status as 'Cricket Kings'

Anitael Berse, a renowned Harvard Business School lecturer, praised her most recent students, Pakistan players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

From May 31 to June 3, both cricketers attended classes on the aforementioned Business School campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Anitael took to Instagram and posted an enthralling photo of champion athletes from various sports, including cricket, soccer, UFC, football, and baseball, with the caption, "I challenge everyone to a fight or a soccer, football, cricket, or baseball match." Bring it on, my team. #mystudentsarebetterthanyours."

The photo caused quite a sensation among fans, who were ecstatic to see Babar and Rizwan among some of the world's best sportspersons.

One fan took the time to comment on the post, directly addressing Anitael. The comment stated, "@anitaelberse I hope you realize how big of stars @babarazam and @mrizwanpak are in the cricket world. This is fantastic to see everyone coming together."

Anitael reacted to the fan's message by mentioning the importance of Babar and Rizwan. She acknowledged the duo’s status as star cricketers and added a crown emoji with her reply, "@saifrehman905 Of course! ????!"