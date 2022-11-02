Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with family

Congratulations are in order for one of the Pakistani entertainment industry's celebrated actresses, Sadia Imam, who has been ruling the hearts of television viewers since the 90s. The it-girl of the 00s has had several commercially successful projects throughout the decades cementing Imam as a household name.

She recently celebrated her belated birthday along with close family members and friends. Imam's diehard fans were quick to wish the Wafa aka Loyalty diva.

The Abhi Door Hai Kinara actress has been on a break from the acting industry ever since she gave birth to her adorable daughter, however, Imam hosts morning shows to keep her fans elated. The 51-year-old actress updated pictures from her belated birthday which left netizens oozing love.

Imam captioned the post, "Thank you family to wishing me a belated birthday."

For those unversed, the 2007 Lux Style Awards nominee is known for Choti Si Kahani, Pehli Baarish, Pani Pe Naam Pyar Mein, Singhar, Kahan Se Kahan Tak, Umrao Jan Ada (serial), Maamta, Jab Jab Dil Milay, Uljhan, Ijazat, Chahat and Dil Dard Dhuan.