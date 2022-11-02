Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with family

Noor Fatima
08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with family
Source: Sadia Imam (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for one of the Pakistani entertainment industry's celebrated actresses, Sadia Imam, who has been ruling the hearts of television viewers since the 90s. The it-girl of the 00s has had several commercially successful projects throughout the decades cementing Imam as a household name.

She recently celebrated her belated birthday along with close family members and friends. Imam's diehard fans were quick to wish the Wafa aka Loyalty diva. 

The Abhi Door Hai Kinara actress has been on a break from the acting industry ever since she gave birth to her adorable daughter, however, Imam hosts morning shows to keep her fans elated. The 51-year-old actress updated pictures from her belated birthday which left netizens oozing love.

Imam captioned the post, "Thank you family to wishing me a belated birthday." 

For those unversed, the 2007 Lux Style Awards nominee is known for Choti Si Kahani, Pehli Baarish, Pani Pe Naam Pyar Mein, Singhar, Kahan Se Kahan Tak, Umrao Jan Ada (serial), Maamta, Jab Jab Dil Milay, Uljhan, Ijazat, Chahat and Dil Dard Dhuan.

Sadia Imam not leaving showbiz, they are all ... 02:03 PM | 21 Jan, 2020

KARACHI - Pakistani TV host and model Sadia Imam is not planning to leave the showbiz anytime soon, instead, she ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan ...
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of ...
05:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from 'The ...
07:55 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Srha Asghar and husband wins hearts with latest ...
04:52 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Noor Bukhari disapproves of Pakistanis ...
04:30 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan Singh
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr