08:59 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Punjab bans smoking within premises of educational institutions
LAHORE – The Higher Education Department (HED) in Punjab has taken various measures to curb the sale and usage of drugs in and around public and private educational institutions across the province.

An official notification states that teachers and staff members will not be allowed to smoke cigarettes and use drugs within the premises of the institutions.

A ban has also been imposed on sale of cigarettes or any other smoking substance at canteens, cafes, and tuck shops in colleges and universities, it said, adding that the authorities will also publicise the prohibition of smoking.

All public and private educational institutes have been directed to set up monitoring committees and appoint focal persons in order to ensure the compliance with the orders issued by the HED.

Principals and registrars of the institutions have been directed to submit their undertaking to ensure the compliance with the orders.

There is also a complete ban on storage, sale, and distribution of cigarettes or other tobacco/narcotic products within 50 meters of the educational institutions across the province. 

