Pakistan’s most popular hill station to be made ‘No-Smoking zone’

RAWALPINDI – The administration in the country’s most popular hill station Murree, located in the Galyat region, has decided to outlaw smoking in the region under the larger Tobacco Smoke-Free Cities of Pakistan (TSFCP) Initiative.

Reports in local media said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has ordered immediate action to end smoking in the picturesque region. Monitoring Committees on tobacco control will also be formed for effective monitoring in all the districts under the supervision of regional administration.

The civil administration takes stern measures to provide a clean atmosphere to tourists who flocked to the hill station located around 70km from the country’s federal capital.

A meeting of the District Tobacco Control Implementation Committee was held in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services in which officials also decided to make other recreational places smoke-free with immediate effect.

Murree is a popular hill station that receives visitors from all over Pakistan, hence it is imperative for a ‘Smoke-Free Murree’ to set an example that will eventually reflect a ‘Smoke-Free Pakistan’, DC said.

Meanwhile, orders have been issued to mount ‘No Smoking’ signboards outside educational institutions in Rawalpindi.

All government offices, healthcare centers, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, courts, conference halls, public transport vehicles, stadiums, recreational places will get signboards and anyone found violating the directives will face the music.

Pakistani lawmaker links rise in divorce cases to ... 11:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – A lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes smoking among women is ...

Amid stern directives to curb smoking, shops in the entire district are prohibited from selling cigarettes to anyone under 18 years of age while selling, distributing cigarettes within a 50m distance from schools and colleges will be illegal.

The government of Pakistan has already decided to establish ‘Quit Smoking Clinics’ that will be inaugurated soon and will be a great resource for those willing to quit smoking by making the process easier through treatment and guidance.