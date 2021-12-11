‘Unfair’: Mahira Khan responds to criticism about 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay'

Mahira Khan has finally clapped back at haters who lashed out at her over the issue of the glorification of regressive mindset in the Pakistani drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Delving into details in her recent interview with Something Haute, Khan highlighted that the constant criticism is unfair however she readily accepted that flaws that were equally distressing for her.

Moreover, the Humsafar star discussed that Mehreen's character did not have a regressive nature in the initial episode rather she was strong and independent. “So what’s regressive about it? To show that emotional abuse and trauma like this exists, you have to portray it. Where it will go, you will see.”

While explaining that the drama is essentially a story of Mehreen and Mashal, she added, “This story is not a love story, This story is about a very toxic family, I’ve seen families like this. I feel that by the end of the last or maybe the second last episode, it will make people think.”

The Superstar actor admitted that the drama should have had trigger warnings at certain points. The Sadqay Tumhare star maintained that it is unfair to compare Mehreen and Khirad’s character.

“People who are comparing Mehreen’s character with Khirad’s character in Humsafar, calling it a regressive one is totally unfair. Khirad was a strong character. I’ve done a lot in these years from Humsafar till HKKST, people should appreciate that work rather than letting me down for no reason." she concluded.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.