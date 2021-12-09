Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist wins hearts

Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist wins hearts
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Lollywood diva Mahira Khan and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

Dabbling in versatile roles on screen, the 36-year-old leaves her admirers mesmerised by the plethora of glam look she flaunts with ease.

However, this time the Humsafar star was rather confused and uncertain about her makeover by makeup maestro Babar Zaheer.

Turning to Instagram, Zaheer shared a hilarious video clip in which Mahira can be spotted sitting at the back seat of a car in a black outfit. Despite looking stunning, the Sadqay Tumhare actor was not pleased with her makeup.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

Mahira Khan honours late grandmother with a ... 04:45 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother Razia Khannum's demise with her ...

