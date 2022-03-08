Coke Studio 14 – Twitter reacts to Momina Mustehsan’s 'Beparwah'
Coke Studio 14 has dropped its latest track Beparwah featuring the beautiful singing sensation Momina Mustehsan recently. The song marks the release of the 10th song and the only solo in the latest season.
Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with a lukewarm response with many humming to it while others dubbed it an experiment.
Beparwah is a visual and audio treat that has been composed by Soch the Band's Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed. It has been produced by Xulfi and associate producer ActionZain.
Twitterati sprung into action immediately after Mustehsan's song was released. The music buffs were left in a frenzy as some showered her with admiration and heaped praises of Coke Studio's latest offering.
Others have expressed disappointment and explained that the song has failed to impress and is not living up to the hype of its predecessors like 'Pasoori' and 'Tu Jhoom'.
Momina Mustehsan is here with another banger by coke studio. ???? https://t.co/fZ1zvZMS3v#Beparwah #RealMagic #SoundOfTheNation #CokeStudio14 pic.twitter.com/j1YTcls1Ck— Muzamil (@MuzamilSheikhh) March 7, 2022
Uffff ❤️thiS SonG
Momina mustehsan voice>>>>>>????????#Beparwah #RealMagic #SoundOfTheNation #CokeStudio14 pic.twitter.com/J8s1tDeN1l— SyeĐa®???? ???????? (@Iam_Syedaaa) March 7, 2022
Momina Mustehsan was soo Bey-Surri and out of tune. She cant sing high notes. The song was not upto Coke Studio standards. 3/10— Schadenfreude (@adamant457) March 8, 2022
Coke studio x Momina Mustehesan: maza nai aya ???? feels like I've heard this melody a million times before— salwa (@ranaslander) March 7, 2022
Surrender in love, hope and solitude!!!
Momina Mustehsan’s lastest track for coke studio ‘Beparwah’ is out — Let us know your thoughts? ???? #RealMagic #cokestudio14 #Beparwah #MomimaMustehsan #Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/GRTrDicMWl— Mian USMAN Ali (@UsmanAli_51437) March 7, 2022
The Video The Lyrics And More Importanly MOMINA MUSTEHSUN !
Beparwah is such a soulful and amazing song, everything in it is just so magical ❤
Thank You Coke Studio for such an amazing season and for this beautiful song ! #Beparwah #CokeStudioSeason14 pic.twitter.com/xkLbquzlxX— Farhan Zaheer Khawaja (@fzk_94) March 7, 2022
Beparwah is Mustehsan's second song on season 14 after Sajan Das Na featuring Atif Aslam and Mustehsan. It was released on March 7 on YouTube.
