Coke Studio 14 – Twitter reacts to Momina Mustehsan’s 'Beparwah'
Web Desk
08:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Coke Studio 14 has dropped its latest track Beparwah featuring the beautiful singing sensation Momina Mustehsan recently. The song marks the release of the 10th song and the only solo in the latest season.

Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with a lukewarm response with many humming to it while others dubbed it an experiment.

Beparwah is a visual and audio treat that has been composed by Soch the Band's Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed. It has been produced by Xulfi and associate producer ActionZain.

Twitterati sprung into action immediately after Mustehsan's song was released. The music buffs were left in a frenzy as some showered her with admiration and heaped praises of Coke Studio's latest offering.

Others have expressed disappointment and explained that the song has failed to impress and is not living up to the hype of its predecessors like 'Pasoori' and 'Tu Jhoom'.

Beparwah is Mustehsan's second song on season 14 after Sajan Das Na featuring Atif Aslam and Mustehsan. It was released on March 7 on YouTube. 

