No unpleasant incident occurred between Shaheen Afridi, Captain Salman Ali Agha: PCB

By Web Desk
11:28 pm | Jul 31, 2025
No Unpleasant Incident Occurred Between Shaheen Afridi Captain Salman Ali Agha Pcb

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly rejected allegations circulating on social media against national fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, team captain Salman Ali Agha, and the coaching staff.

In an official statement on platform X, PCB clarified that the claims are baseless and fabricated, stating no unpleasant incident occurred during training sessions. It termed the rumors a conspiracy to damage team unity.

The board warned against spreading false and defamatory news, vowing legal action under the Cybercrime Act against those involved. PCB also urged the public and media to avoid unverified content, reaffirming that protecting the team’s integrity and players’ dignity remains its top priority.

 

