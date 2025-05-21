PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators set 210-run target for Islamabad United

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators set a target of 210 runs for Islamabad United in the playoff match of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Playing at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Quetta won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 209 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Quetta, Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten with 49 runs, Faheem Ashraf scored 45, Finn Allen 41, Avishka Fernando 32, Rilee Rossouw 16, captain Saud Shakeel 12, and Hassan Nawaz added 6 runs.

From Islamabad United, Ben Dwarshuis and Salman Irshad took 2 wickets each, while Imad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan claimed one wicket each.

The winning team from this playoff will secure a spot in the final. Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on Thursday, May 22.

Eliminator 2 will take place on Friday, May 23, between the Qualifier loser and the winner of Eliminator 1. The final is scheduled for Sunday, May 25.