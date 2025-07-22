PAKvBAN: Pakistan choose to Bowl first in second T20I against Bangladesh

MIRPUR – Pakistan won toss and opt to field in second T20I of a three-match series against Bangladesh, held at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Shaheens are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss in the opening match, while the hosts aim to seal the series with another win.

After losing low-scoring first game, Men in Green made strategic changes and will be eager to level the series. Bangladesh, buoyed by their recent form at home, are eyeing back-to-back T20I series victories.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Litton Das (c/wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

T20I Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Pakistan holds a dominant record over Bangladesh in T20 internationals. Out of 23 matches, Pakistan has secured 19 wins, while Bangladesh has managed just four victories.

Matches Played: 23

Pakistan Wins: 19

Bangladesh Wins: 4

Pakistan comes into this match with a mixed run of form — two wins followed by three consecutive defeats. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has shown inconsistency but managed to clinch a win in the series opener, giving them a crucial lead.

Bangladesh (last 5 matches): W, L, L, L, W

Pakistan (last 5 matches): W, W, L, L, L

More to follow…